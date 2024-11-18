Left Menu

Britain and Slovakia Storm Through to Billie Jean King Cup Semi-Finals

Britain defeated Canada 2-0 to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, with Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter winning their singles matches. Slovakia also advanced by defeating Australia. They will face Slovakia and Poland will play Italy in the semi-finals. Britain seeks its first-ever Cup victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 01:42 IST
Britain and Slovakia Storm Through to Billie Jean King Cup Semi-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of tennis, Britain defeated reigning champions Canada 2-0, ensuring their place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals. Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter led the charge with straight-set victories in the singles matches.

Raducanu set the tone by overpowering Rebecca Marino, securing a 6-0, 7-5 win. Katie Boulter followed up with a triumphant 6-2, 6-4 over Leylah Fernandez, sealing Britain's advancement. Britain aims to win the Cup for the first time, having reached the finals four times without success.

Meanwhile, Slovakia made headlines by eliminating Australia 2-0 for their first semi-final spot since 2002. Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova achieved remarkable wins, including a notable victory over the U.S. earlier in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024