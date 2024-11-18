Britain and Slovakia Storm Through to Billie Jean King Cup Semi-Finals
Britain defeated Canada 2-0 to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, with Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter winning their singles matches. Slovakia also advanced by defeating Australia. They will face Slovakia and Poland will play Italy in the semi-finals. Britain seeks its first-ever Cup victory.
In a stunning display of tennis, Britain defeated reigning champions Canada 2-0, ensuring their place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals. Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter led the charge with straight-set victories in the singles matches.
Raducanu set the tone by overpowering Rebecca Marino, securing a 6-0, 7-5 win. Katie Boulter followed up with a triumphant 6-2, 6-4 over Leylah Fernandez, sealing Britain's advancement. Britain aims to win the Cup for the first time, having reached the finals four times without success.
Meanwhile, Slovakia made headlines by eliminating Australia 2-0 for their first semi-final spot since 2002. Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova achieved remarkable wins, including a notable victory over the U.S. earlier in the competition.
