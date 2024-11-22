Left Menu

Stars Align: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's Bid to Shine Again

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns, offering a platform for cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami to showcase their skills. With the IPL auction looming, players aim to impress and rejuvenate IPL careers. Emerging talents seek stardom, while seasoned players bolster their profiles.

Updated: 22-11-2024 11:22 IST
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, featuring frontline stars like Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami, kicks off this Saturday with a promising outlook, thanks to its timing alongside the IPL mega auction. Pandya is set with Mumbai Indians' retention but aims to help Baroda secure a rare victory.

Mohammed Shami seeks to prove his fitness and secure an IPL spot after being released by Gujarat Titans. With a stellar domestic performance, Shami could earn a ticket to the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The tournament also serves as an opportunity for others like Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal to enhance their IPL resumes.

Young talents like Abhishek Porel and Abhinav Manohar aim to catch the attention of IPL scouts with strong performances. Players such as Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, and Deepak Hooda hope to revive their IPL aspirations during this event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

