Batting Brilliance: Jaiswal and Kohli Dazzle Perth
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli delivered stunning centuries in Perth, propelling India to 487-6. While Jaiswal scored 161, Kohli broke a 16-month drought with a century, leading India to a dominant position against Australia, who struggled at 12-3. Bumrah and Siraj dismantled Australia’s top order.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli showcased exceptional batting prowess in Perth, both contributing centuries that left Australia's cricket team under severe pressure. Their performance allowed India to declare at a formidable 487-6 on day three of the first test.
Jaiswal, heralded as Kohli's successor, scored an impressive 161, clearly signaling India's strength. Meanwhile, Kohli ended his 16-month century dry spell, delighting a crowd filled with Indian supporters.
In fleeting but crucial overs before stumps, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj quickly unseated key Australian batsmen, leaving the hosts with a daunting challenge ahead in the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cricket
- Perth
- India
- Australia
- Jaiswal
- Kohli
- Centuries
- Test Match
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Siraj
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli: Revival on the Horizon at Border-Gavaskar Showdown
Hussey Rallies Behind Sharma and Kohli Amidst Criticism Before Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Anirudha Srikkanth Lauds Virat Kohli's Stellar Test Captaincy
Gautam Gambhir Defends Kohli Against Ponting's Critique, Emphasizes Indian Team's Resilience
India's Sanjay Jaiswal Highlights COP29's Global Impact in Baku