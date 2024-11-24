Left Menu

Batting Brilliance: Jaiswal and Kohli Dazzle Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli delivered stunning centuries in Perth, propelling India to 487-6. While Jaiswal scored 161, Kohli broke a 16-month drought with a century, leading India to a dominant position against Australia, who struggled at 12-3. Bumrah and Siraj dismantled Australia’s top order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli showcased exceptional batting prowess in Perth, both contributing centuries that left Australia's cricket team under severe pressure. Their performance allowed India to declare at a formidable 487-6 on day three of the first test.

Jaiswal, heralded as Kohli's successor, scored an impressive 161, clearly signaling India's strength. Meanwhile, Kohli ended his 16-month century dry spell, delighting a crowd filled with Indian supporters.

In fleeting but crucial overs before stumps, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj quickly unseated key Australian batsmen, leaving the hosts with a daunting challenge ahead in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

