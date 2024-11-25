India Poised for Victory in Thrilling Test Match

India moved closer to a notable triumph in the initial test at Perth Stadium, having taken two crucial wickets before lunch on the fourth day. Australia found themselves at a precarious 104 for five, still trailing by 429 runs.

Starting the day with a challenging 12-3, the home team's struggle continued as Usman Khawaja departed early, falling to paceman Mohammed Siraj's delivery, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Harshit Rana's intense bowling unsettled Steve Smith and had Travis Head on the defense, with the pair managing 62 runs for Australia's best partnership in the match.

Smith was caught behind for 17, adding to India's joyous moments in the wake of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to New Zealand earlier. Despite adversity, Head aggressively knocked numerous boundaries to reach 63 not out, marking his 17th half-century. Together with Mitchell Marsh, unbeaten on five, Australia faces a daunting challenge as India sets a massive fourth-innings target.

(With inputs from agencies.)