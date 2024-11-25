Left Menu

India Poised for Victory in Thrilling Test Match

India is on the verge of a convincing win in the first test at Perth Stadium after reducing Australia's score to 104 for five. Key dismissals included Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, with Travis Head battling to keep Australia in the game. India's strong batting has set a formidable target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:13 IST
India Poised for Victory in Thrilling Test Match
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

India moved closer to a notable triumph in the initial test at Perth Stadium, having taken two crucial wickets before lunch on the fourth day. Australia found themselves at a precarious 104 for five, still trailing by 429 runs.

Starting the day with a challenging 12-3, the home team's struggle continued as Usman Khawaja departed early, falling to paceman Mohammed Siraj's delivery, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Harshit Rana's intense bowling unsettled Steve Smith and had Travis Head on the defense, with the pair managing 62 runs for Australia's best partnership in the match.

Smith was caught behind for 17, adding to India's joyous moments in the wake of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to New Zealand earlier. Despite adversity, Head aggressively knocked numerous boundaries to reach 63 not out, marking his 17th half-century. Together with Mitchell Marsh, unbeaten on five, Australia faces a daunting challenge as India sets a massive fourth-innings target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024