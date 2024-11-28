Left Menu

Fast-Tracking Monza: Italian GP Secures Future Until 2031

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza will continue on the Formula One calendar through 2031 thanks to a six-year extension. Known as 'The Temple of Speed', Monza has been a staple since 1950, except in 1980. Recent upgrades affirm its vital role, amid F1's global expansion challenges.

The iconic Italian Grand Prix at Monza has secured its place on the Formula One calendar until 2031, following a pivotal six-year extension to its agreement. Thanks to recent upgrades and government backing, Monza remains a historic cornerstone of the sport.

With its rich legacy in F1 history, the circuit, often racing at speeds over 350kph, serves as a home Grand Prix for Ferrari, whose fans gather in large numbers. Recent infrastructure improvements demonstrate Monza's commitment to safety and hospitality as it adapts to the growing demands of modern-day racing.

Despite the celebrated past, Italian circuits face challenges amidst the expanding global F1 landscape with new venues vying for inclusion. A future beyond history beckons, as European tracks, like Imola, grapple with staying relevant in an ever-evolving sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

