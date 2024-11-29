Left Menu

Urvil Patel: The Unsold Star Who Let His Bat Do the Talking

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Urvil Patel made a remarkable comeback with a record-breaking T20 century for Gujarat. He dedicated his performance to his father and credited Wriddhiman Saha's mentorship for improving his wicketkeeping skills, showcasing resilience and determination on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:09 IST
Urvil Patel (Photo: urvil_patel_37/ Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Urvil Patel, a promising young cricketer, faced disappointment when he remained unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Instead of letting this setback hinder his career, Patel dedicated a brilliant century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to his father, acknowledging his sacrifices and support throughout his journey. He also credited veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha for aiding his development as a wicketkeeper.

Playing for Gujarat, Patel displayed exemplary skills by hammering a record-breaking T20 century in just 28 balls against Tripura, narrowly missing a world record. His unbeaten 113 propelled Gujarat to a swift victory, chasing down a 156-run target in merely 10.2 overs, decorated with 12 massive sixes.

Reflecting on his journey, Patel revealed that he honed his skills by observing cricket stalwarts like Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan during his stint with Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. Despite not playing any matches that season, he utilized the time to improve under Saha's guidance, focusing on wicketkeeping techniques.

