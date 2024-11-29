Liverpool's Defensive Woes: Konate Out with Injury

Liverpool suffered a major blow on Friday as central defender Ibrahima Konate confirmed he has sustained an injury just days before the club's pivotal Premier League clash against Manchester City. The France international, noted for his exceptional role in the Liverpool defense which has conceded only eight goals in twelve league games, appeared to injure his knee during a 2-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Reports from British media suggest the 25-year-old defender faces a recovery period of five to six weeks due to the injury. 'It's so frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of what was a great game on Wednesday night,' Konate expressed on Instagram. 'Now begins the road to recovery, but I promise to return stronger. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield.'

The Reds are currently without several key players, including first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, forward Diogo Jota, and left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas. Despite these setbacks, Liverpool aim to extend their lead to 11 points on Sunday against City, who are currently experiencing a form slump with no victories in their past six matches across all competitions.

