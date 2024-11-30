Left Menu

Hurkacz Boosts Coaching Team with Lendl and Massu

Hubert Hurkacz, a Polish tennis player, has brought in Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu to his coaching team for 2025. Previously coached by Craig Boynton, Hurkacz had a challenging year due to injury. Now recovered, he aims to leverage Lendl's and Massu's expertise for future success.

Updated: 30-11-2024 12:06 IST
Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz has announced notable changes to his coaching team for the 2025 season, bringing onboard Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu. This move comes as Hurkacz strives to reclaim his top form after a challenging year marked by injury and recovery.

Lendl, an eight-time Grand Slam champion who has previously coached tennis great Andy Murray, will take over from Craig Boynton, who ended a five-year coaching relationship with Hurkacz. Massu, a former Olympic gold medallist known for coaching Dominic Thiem to a U.S. Open victory, joins Lendl in the coaching lineup.

Hurkacz, who reached a career-high ranking of world number six, expressed his ambition to excel with the new coaching team. "Their knowledge and dedication inspire me to work harder than ever," said Hurkacz, emphasizing his readiness to tackle future challenges after recovering from injury-induced setbacks.

