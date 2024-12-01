Sufiyan Muqeem Spins Pakistan to Victory in T20 Clash

In a striking display on the cricket field, Sufiyan Muqeem's career-best bowling figures of 3-20 played a pivotal role in Pakistan's 57-run win against Zimbabwe during the first Twenty20 International in Bulawayo.

Electing to bat, Pakistan posted a formidable 165-4, powered by Usman Khan's quick 39 off 30 balls, while Tayyab Tahir provided a late innings boost with 39 not out from 25 deliveries. The hosts struggled in response, with their innings capped at 108 despite Captain Sikandar Raza's 39 from 28 balls.

Zimbabwe's batting lineup fell from a promising position at 77-2 to being all out at 108, as Pakistan capitalized on the slower pitch conditions. The teams will face off again at the same venue on Tuesday for the second match of the series.

