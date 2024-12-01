Left Menu

Sufiyan Muqeem Spins Pakistan to Victory in T20 Clash

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem excelled with a career-best 3-20, helping Pakistan to a 57-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20 International. Pakistan scored 165-4, thanks to Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir's contributions. Zimbabwe's response faltered, despite Sikandar Raza's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:33 IST
Sufiyan Muqeem Spins Pakistan to Victory in T20 Clash

In a striking display on the cricket field, Sufiyan Muqeem's career-best bowling figures of 3-20 played a pivotal role in Pakistan's 57-run win against Zimbabwe during the first Twenty20 International in Bulawayo.

Electing to bat, Pakistan posted a formidable 165-4, powered by Usman Khan's quick 39 off 30 balls, while Tayyab Tahir provided a late innings boost with 39 not out from 25 deliveries. The hosts struggled in response, with their innings capped at 108 despite Captain Sikandar Raza's 39 from 28 balls.

Zimbabwe's batting lineup fell from a promising position at 77-2 to being all out at 108, as Pakistan capitalized on the slower pitch conditions. The teams will face off again at the same venue on Tuesday for the second match of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024