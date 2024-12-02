Left Menu

Maddison Levi's Historic Try Clinches Dubai Sevens Victory

Maddison Levi delivered a decisive 75-metre intercept try, leading Australia to a 28-24 victory over New Zealand in the Dubai Sevens women's final. In doing so, she broke Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's single-tournament try record. Levi's performance marks a stellar beginning to the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 09:06 IST
Maddison Levi's Historic Try Clinches Dubai Sevens Victory

Maddison Levi's 75-metre intercept try in the Dubai Sevens women's final clinched a 28-24 victory for Australia over New Zealand, breaking a record along the way.

Levi's achievement surpassed the try record previously held by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe. The newly crowned World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year had scored 14 times leading up to the final.

The win gives Australia a powerful start to the new season, with skipper Bella Nasser praising the team's tight-knit spirit. Levi, who previously scored 37 tries as Australia finished runners-up in the World Series, continues to prove her excellence on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

