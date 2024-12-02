Shifts in Coaching and Injuries Dominate Sports Headlines

West Virginia has terminated the contract of its football head coach, Neal Brown, after six seasons, following a crushing 52-15 defeat to Texas Tech. Brown concluded his tenure with a record of 37-35. The Mountaineers ended this season with a 6-6 overall record, including a 5-4 standing in the Big 12 conference.

In other NFL news, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a head injury after a hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence, returning from a prior shoulder injury, was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game.

In the NHL, Jake DeBrusk delivered an incredible performance by completing a hat trick that secured the Vancouver Canucks' victory over the Detroit Red Wings in overtime. DeBrusk's game-winning goal came with just one minute left in OT, supported by teammates Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

