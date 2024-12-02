Left Menu

Shifts in Coaching and Injuries Dominate Sports Headlines

This sports update highlights significant changes and events in the industry. West Virginia and Purdue have both fired their head coaches. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is injured, and Jake DeBrusk's heroic performance leads the Canucks to victory. Notable changes include Jerry Mack's appointment at Kennesaw State.

Updated: 02-12-2024 10:25 IST
Shifts in Coaching and Injuries Dominate Sports Headlines
West Virginia has terminated the contract of its football head coach, Neal Brown, after six seasons, following a crushing 52-15 defeat to Texas Tech. Brown concluded his tenure with a record of 37-35. The Mountaineers ended this season with a 6-6 overall record, including a 5-4 standing in the Big 12 conference.

In other NFL news, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a head injury after a hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence, returning from a prior shoulder injury, was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game.

In the NHL, Jake DeBrusk delivered an incredible performance by completing a hat trick that secured the Vancouver Canucks' victory over the Detroit Red Wings in overtime. DeBrusk's game-winning goal came with just one minute left in OT, supported by teammates Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

