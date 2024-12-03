India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory

The Indian junior women's hockey team embarked on a journey to Muscat on Tuesday, aiming to defend their Asia Cup title and secure qualification for the FIH Junior World Cup.

Scheduled from December 7 to 15, the competition will see India kick off their campaign against Bangladesh. Competing in Pool A, India faces formidable opponents including China and Malaysia.

The team, led by captain Jyoti Singh and vice-captain Sakshi Rana, boasts players with senior team experience, such as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Sunelita Toppo, under the mentorship of coach Tushar Khandker.

(With inputs from agencies.)