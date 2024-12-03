Left Menu

India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory

The Indian junior women's hockey team has departed for Muscat to defend their Asia Cup title, with hopes of qualifying for the FIH Junior World Cup. Led by captain Jyoti Singh, the team faces tough competition. The event runs from December 7-15, with the top three teams advancing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian junior women's hockey team embarked on a journey to Muscat on Tuesday, aiming to defend their Asia Cup title and secure qualification for the FIH Junior World Cup.

Scheduled from December 7 to 15, the competition will see India kick off their campaign against Bangladesh. Competing in Pool A, India faces formidable opponents including China and Malaysia.

The team, led by captain Jyoti Singh and vice-captain Sakshi Rana, boasts players with senior team experience, such as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Sunelita Toppo, under the mentorship of coach Tushar Khandker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

