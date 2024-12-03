Urvil Patel's Record-Breaking Blitz in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Urvil Patel, the rising star of Gujarat cricket, delivered a stunning performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing an unbeaten 115 off just 41 balls against Uttarakhand on Tuesday. His feat made him India's fastest and the world's second-quickest to a T20 century, enhancing his growing reputation.

Despite narrowly missing the global record by one delivery, Patel's spirited performance strengthened Gujarat's position in the tournament. His dynamic innings included eight fours and 11 sixes, steering Gujarat to an emphatic 8-wicket triumph and securing the joint-top position in Group C alongside Saurashtra.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra maintained their aggressive form, posting 235/5, which Tamil Nadu failed to match, resulting in their fourth defeat. Mumbai also shone, orchestrating a comfortable 39-run victory against Services, thanks to a crucial partnership between Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)