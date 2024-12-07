Aldrich Potgieter Shines at Nedbank Golf Challenge

In a remarkable display of skill, South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter took the lead at the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge with an impressive round of 66.

Facing challenging conditions, Potgieter managed to sink four birdies and an eagle, making him one of the few to master the course on Saturday, leaving him at seven under-par.

The 20-year-old golfer stands three shots ahead of notable competitors like England's Matthew Jordan and Italy's Francesco Laporta, positioning him for a potential maiden European circuit triumph.

