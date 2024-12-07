Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Pole in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris clinched pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, heading a spectacular McLaren one-two finish with Oscar Piastri. This achievement sets McLaren in a strong position to potentially secure their first Formula One constructors' championship since 1998.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerged third, while his teammate Charles Leclerc faced a setback, qualifying 14th before incurring a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

In another twist, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing 18th in his final race for Mercedes, troubled by an unfortunate incident where a plastic bollard became lodged under his car.

