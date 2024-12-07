Left Menu

Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Pole in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris secured pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two alongside teammate Oscar Piastri. This positions McLaren well to clinch their first constructors' championship since 1998. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz qualified third, while Lewis Hamilton struggled in 18th due to car issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:44 IST
Lando Norris

Lando Norris clinched pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, heading a spectacular McLaren one-two finish with Oscar Piastri. This achievement sets McLaren in a strong position to potentially secure their first Formula One constructors' championship since 1998.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerged third, while his teammate Charles Leclerc faced a setback, qualifying 14th before incurring a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

In another twist, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing 18th in his final race for Mercedes, troubled by an unfortunate incident where a plastic bollard became lodged under his car.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia's Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam's Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

