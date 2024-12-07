Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Pole in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris secured pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two alongside teammate Oscar Piastri. This positions McLaren well to clinch their first constructors' championship since 1998. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz qualified third, while Lewis Hamilton struggled in 18th due to car issues.
Lando Norris clinched pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, heading a spectacular McLaren one-two finish with Oscar Piastri. This achievement sets McLaren in a strong position to potentially secure their first Formula One constructors' championship since 1998.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerged third, while his teammate Charles Leclerc faced a setback, qualifying 14th before incurring a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.
In another twist, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing 18th in his final race for Mercedes, troubled by an unfortunate incident where a plastic bollard became lodged under his car.
