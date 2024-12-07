Left Menu

Chaos Erupts at National Wrestling Championship in Gujranwala

The National Wrestling Championship in Gujranwala was marred by chaos as altercations between wrestlers led to physical brawls involving team officials and spectators. The incident began with a referee's decision dispute, escalating into a suspension of matches for the day after security intervened to prevent injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The National Wrestling Championship held in Gujranwala turned chaotic on Saturday due to altercations that escalated into physical brawls between wrestlers, team officials, and spectators. The turbulent scenes led to an immediate suspension of matches for the day.

Problems began with a disagreement over a referee's decision to award a point to Wapda's Irfan Bhola against Higher Education Commission's Ibrahim. Unable to contain their disagreements, the two athletes engaged in a physical confrontation, stirring unrest amongst other participants.

As the brawls between both teams widened and affected the spectators, security was summoned to reign in the disorder and prevent potential injuries. The chaotic interruption temporarily halted the event, and authorities promised to resume the matches once order was restored to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

