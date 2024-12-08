Left Menu

An Emotional Farewell: Lewis Hamilton Bids Goodbye to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton concluded his stellar career with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking the end of a historic partnership. He moves to Ferrari next season after finishing fourth, reflecting on a remarkable journey with emotional farewells, sincere gratitude, and a final ‘Hammer time’ performance.

Lewis Hamilton, the celebrated Formula One driver, raced for Mercedes one last time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, concluding a legendary partnership between the sport's most successful driver and team. The day ended with emotional farewells and Hamilton's signature flair as a world champion.

Hamilton, switching to Ferrari next season, arrived at the Yas Marina circuit decked in red attire. Despite qualifying challenges, he secured a fourth-place finish from a 16th start position. Hamilton's move came amidst heartfelt goodbyes, highlighting his gratitude for a journey that set records and redefined the sport.

Mercedes and Hamilton's union over 12 years resulted in six drivers' titles and eight constructors' wins. Known for his competitive spirit, Hamilton overtook teammate George Russell on the last lap, responding to his famous call—'Hammer time.' He leaves with 105 career wins, poised for new challenges at Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

