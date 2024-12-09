Left Menu

India Faces Tough Opponents in 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:34 IST
India finds itself in a challenging group for the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers, pitted against Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The matches are set to begin on March 25 next year, with India aiming to qualify for a third consecutive tournament.

The draw, conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, divided 24 teams into six groups of four. Only the winners of each group will earn a spot in the main tournament in Saudi Arabia, joining the 18 teams already qualified.

Ranked at 127, India is the strongest in its group yet faces formidable opponents. Coach Manolo Marquez emphasizes India's status as a Pot 1 team but warns of the competitive nature of all groups. India's fixtures span from March 2025 to March 2026.

