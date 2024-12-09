India Faces Tough Opponents in 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers
India, placed in Group C, will face Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers, aiming for a third consecutive qualification. Matches commence from March 25, 2025. The draw held in Kuala Lumpur divides 24 teams into six groups, with only the group winners advancing to the main tournament.
India finds itself in a challenging group for the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers, pitted against Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The matches are set to begin on March 25 next year, with India aiming to qualify for a third consecutive tournament.
The draw, conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, divided 24 teams into six groups of four. Only the winners of each group will earn a spot in the main tournament in Saudi Arabia, joining the 18 teams already qualified.
Ranked at 127, India is the strongest in its group yet faces formidable opponents. Coach Manolo Marquez emphasizes India's status as a Pot 1 team but warns of the competitive nature of all groups. India's fixtures span from March 2025 to March 2026.
