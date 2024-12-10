Left Menu

Napoli Star Kvaratskhelia Sidelined with Knee Injury

Napoli's key player, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, is out due to a knee sprain. The injury occurred during a match against Lazio, and he is undergoing rehabilitation. Although Napoli hasn't specified his return date, it's expected to be about four weeks. Kvaratskhelia has been pivotal in Napoli's season with five goals and three assists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:57 IST
Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a crucial Napoli winger, faces time off the pitch after sustaining a knee sprain during Napoli's recent clash with Lazio, as the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Having contributed significantly to Napoli's performance with five goals and three assists in 15 appearances, Kvaratskhelia's absence will be felt despite his ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

Medical sources suggest such injuries often need around four weeks for full recovery, though Napoli is yet to announce an official timeline for Kvaratskhelia's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

