Brazil to Host Historic 2027 Women's World Cup

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, marking the first time the event takes place in South America. FIFA confirmed that the 32-team tournament will follow the same slot allocations as in 2023, with Europe getting 11 direct spots.

Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World Cup, marking the first time the prestigious tournament will take place in South America, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

The event will span from June 24 to July 25 and include 32 teams, maintaining the same slot allocation for confederations as the 2023 editions.

Highlighting the global significance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, "This historic tournament will have a massive impact not only in South America, but around the whole world."

