Brazil to Host Historic 2027 Women's World Cup

Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World Cup, marking the first time the prestigious tournament will take place in South America, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

The event will span from June 24 to July 25 and include 32 teams, maintaining the same slot allocation for confederations as the 2023 editions.

Highlighting the global significance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, "This historic tournament will have a massive impact not only in South America, but around the whole world."

(With inputs from agencies.)