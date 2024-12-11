Gabba Grounds: India's Historic Test Challenges Australia Again
The upcoming third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba is anticipated to feature traditional pace and bounce. Scheduled early in summer, the pitch conditions differ from the previous series win by India. The series is currently tied 1-1 after Australia's victory in Adelaide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba is anticipated to bring back the conventional pace and bounce associated with the stadium.
Being played earlier in the summer rather than after Christmas allows for fresher pitch conditions, contrasting from India's memorable win at the venue in their previous tour.
With the series currently tied at 1-1, the Gabba wicket is being prepared with expectations of a well-balanced contest, according to curator David Sandurski.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Redeeming the Batting Order
Young Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar's Cricketing Prodigy Shines in IPL Auction
Teen Cricket Sensation: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL Record
Young Kiwi Cricketer's IPL Dream: Bevon Jacobs Joins Mumbai Indians
Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins IPL's Rajasthan Royals