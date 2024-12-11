Gabba Grounds: India's Historic Test Challenges Australia Again

The third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba is anticipated to bring back the conventional pace and bounce associated with the stadium.

Being played earlier in the summer rather than after Christmas allows for fresher pitch conditions, contrasting from India's memorable win at the venue in their previous tour.

With the series currently tied at 1-1, the Gabba wicket is being prepared with expectations of a well-balanced contest, according to curator David Sandurski.

