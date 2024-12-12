Marsh Leads Australia’s Comeback Strategy Against India at Gabba

The Australian cricket team is setting their sights on their upcoming face-off against India at the Gabba, with Mitchell Marsh emphasizing the need to focus on the present rather than dwelling on past victories or defeats.

Marsh pointed out that the team is drawing inspiration from their recent comeback in Adelaide. With a strategic focus on teamwork and individual game plans, several team members, including Marsh, are ready to contribute in any capacity necessary for victory.

While Marsh addressed his own fitness concerns and readiness to bowl more if needed, he also expressed confidence in veteran player Steve Smith's ability to perform under pressure, reinforcing a united front as the team prepares for their match.

(With inputs from agencies.)