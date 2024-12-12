Cricket's Olympic Comeback: Jay Shah's Push for Brisbane 2032

ICC chairman Jay Shah recently engaged in crucial discussions with top officials of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics organizing committee, aiming to secure cricket's place in the Summer Games.

Cricket is set for an Olympics return after a 128-year hiatus at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though its inclusion in Brisbane remains uncertain.

Accompanied by Brisbane 2032 chief Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, Shah prioritizes resolving issues related to the Champions Trophy scheduled for February-March, amidst ongoing speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)