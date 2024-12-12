Cricket's Olympic Comeback: Jay Shah's Push for Brisbane 2032
Jay Shah, ICC chairman, met with officials from the 2032 Brisbane Olympics committee to discuss cricket's inclusion in the Olympics. While confirmed for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, cricket's status for 2032 remains uncertain. Jay Shah is also addressing issues surrounding the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Australia
ICC chairman Jay Shah recently engaged in crucial discussions with top officials of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics organizing committee, aiming to secure cricket's place in the Summer Games.
Cricket is set for an Olympics return after a 128-year hiatus at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though its inclusion in Brisbane remains uncertain.
Accompanied by Brisbane 2032 chief Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, Shah prioritizes resolving issues related to the Champions Trophy scheduled for February-March, amidst ongoing speculation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Experts Call for Compliance with ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders Over War Crimes
ICC Targets Myanmar's Top Brass
ICC Targets Global Leaders: Seeking Justice for Humanity
Bumrah Reclaims ICC Test Bowling Throne with Stellar Performance
France Upholds Netanyahu's Immunity Amid ICC Warrant Controversy