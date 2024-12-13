Left Menu

Kinhult Shines at Sweltering Dunhill Championship

Marcus Kinhult leads by three shots at the halfway mark of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, hosted at the Leopard Creek Country Club. With a 68 in the second round, he sits at 11 under-par, ahead of rivals Dean Burmester, Dale Whitnell, and Andrea Pavan. Kinhult seeks his second European win.

Marcus Kinhult seized the spotlight at the Alfred Dunhill Championship with a formidable 68 in his second round, staking a three-shot advantage halfway through the tournament held at Leopard Creek Country Club.

Amid the searing temperatures, Kinhult, 28, impressively notched seven birdies while enduring three bogeys, taking his tournament score to 11 under-par. His nearest challengers, South African Dean Burmester, England's Dale Whitnell, and Italian Andrea Pavan, are stalled three shots behind on an 8 under-par score.

Pursuing his second European circuit triumph, following his conquest at the 2019 British Masters, Kinhult remarked, 'It was hot. It was actually OK this morning, but after five or six holes I got the umbrella up and tried to hide under that for most of the day.' Meanwhile, initial leader Andy Sullivan's outstanding bogey-free 64 from Thursday waned to a 73, placing him four shots behind.

