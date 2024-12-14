Cricket Showdown: India vs Australia at Gabba

In a critical test match at the Gabba in Brisbane, India, under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, won the toss and decided to field first against Australia. The five-test series is currently balanced at 1-1, making this match crucial for both teams.

Australia retained most of their squad from their 10-wicket victory over India in Adelaide. The one notable change in their lineup is the inclusion of paceman Josh Hazlewood, who returns to the team replacing Scott Boland after recuperating from a side injury.

With this change, Australia aims to enhance their bowling attack and secure an advantage in this pivotal test. Both teams are eager to take the lead in the series, adding to the competitive atmosphere at the Gabba.

(With inputs from agencies.)