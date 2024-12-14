Prime Table Tennis League: A New Era in Madhya Pradesh

The Prime Table Tennis League has embarked on its inaugural journey in Madhya Pradesh, launching at the famed Abhay Prashal in Indore. This event marks a significant step for Indian table tennis, as it seeks to set new standards in the sport al across the state and beyond.

High-profile athletes such as Anusha Kutumbale, Anuj Soni, and Himani Chaturvedi have lauded the league, expected to be a catalyst for advancing table tennis in Madhya Pradesh and a benchmark for similar initiatives nationwide. The league's chairman, Om Soni, expressed his excitement, highlighting the league's unique team structure and diverse talent pool.

The league consists of eight teams: Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior, and King Pong, with the first leg scheduled from December 13-15, 2024. In early matches, King Pong clinched victory over Ninja 7-6, while Lion Warriors narrowly defeated Spartans by the same score.

(With inputs from agencies.)