Prime Table Tennis League: A New Era in Madhya Pradesh

The inaugural Prime Table Tennis League in Madhya Pradesh has started at Indore's Abhay Prashal, potentially transforming the sport across India. Featuring eight teams, the league is already gaining acclaim from prominent players and aims to elevate table tennis standards nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:27 IST
Sujay Chaturvedi and Purvanshi Kotia. (Picture: Prime Table Tennis). Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Table Tennis League has embarked on its inaugural journey in Madhya Pradesh, launching at the famed Abhay Prashal in Indore. This event marks a significant step for Indian table tennis, as it seeks to set new standards in the sport al across the state and beyond.

High-profile athletes such as Anusha Kutumbale, Anuj Soni, and Himani Chaturvedi have lauded the league, expected to be a catalyst for advancing table tennis in Madhya Pradesh and a benchmark for similar initiatives nationwide. The league's chairman, Om Soni, expressed his excitement, highlighting the league's unique team structure and diverse talent pool.

The league consists of eight teams: Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior, and King Pong, with the first leg scheduled from December 13-15, 2024. In early matches, King Pong clinched victory over Ninja 7-6, while Lion Warriors narrowly defeated Spartans by the same score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

