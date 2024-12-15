Left Menu

Pep Guardiola: No Regrets Amid Manchester City Struggles

Despite Manchester City's recent difficulties, manager Pep Guardiola has no regrets about extending his contract. With only one win in six games, the team lags behind in leagues. Guardiola maintains his commitment to the club, emphasizing his confidence and ambition for their future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 06:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 06:26 IST
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's manager, insists he has no regrets after his contract extension, despite the club's recent struggles. With only one win in their last six matches, the reigning Premier League champions now trail leaders Liverpool by nine points and are already out of the FA Cup.

The Spanish manager, whose contract keeps him at Manchester City until 2027, acknowledged that the team's form has affected his personal well-being but remains committed to the club's long-term success. Reflecting on recent challenges, he ruled out the possibility of leaving during turbulent times.

Guardiola, who has won 18 major trophies with City since 2016, continues to aim for excellence, considering his legacy secure after guiding the team to a historic Treble, including the Champions League victory in 2023. Nonetheless, he is prepared to step aside if performance issues persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

