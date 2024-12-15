Sciver-Brunt's Record-Breaking Century Leads England Women

In a commanding display of cricket prowess, the England Women's team dominated the first day of the one-off Test against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. With a formidable first-innings score of 395/9 declared, England set a significant challenge for their opponents.

Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name in the annals of cricket history by scoring the fastest century in women's Test cricket, reaching the milestone on just 96 deliveries. This achievement broke a long-standing record of 106 balls set by Chamani Seneviratna in 1998. Sciver-Brunt's outstanding knock of 128 was pivotal to England's impressive total.

Adding to the day's highlights was test debutant Maia Bouchier, who scored an impressive 126. Her performance, coupled with Sciver-Brunt's, dismantled South Africa's bowling attack and solidified England's dominance. At stumps, South Africa trailed significantly, with Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch striving to lead a comeback on the second day.

(With inputs from agencies.)