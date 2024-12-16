Ben Stokes Sidelined with Recurrent Hamstring Woes

England captain Ben Stokes sustained a left hamstring injury during the third test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Monday, ruling him out for the remainder of the match, the team announced.

Stokes, clutching his thigh while bowling, immediately left the field for treatment. Having torn the same hamstring during The Hundred in August, he had already missed four tests as a result. A decision about whether he will bat in England's second innings at Seddon Park is pending further assessment.

Marcus Trescothick, assistant coach, mentioned the captain is in good spirits despite the setback, noting the injury affects the same hamstring as before. "He's been handling the workload well as an all-rounder and leader, and this was unforeseen," Trescothick stated. England, who have won the series, face upcoming tests against Zimbabwe, India, and then Australia for the Ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)