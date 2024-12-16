Left Menu

Ben Stokes Sidelined with Recurrent Hamstring Woes

England captain Ben Stokes has sustained a left hamstring injury during the third test against New Zealand, preventing him from further participating in the match. Having previously injured the same hamstring, Stokes' condition will be evaluated to determine his ability to contribute further in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:20 IST
Ben Stokes Sidelined with Recurrent Hamstring Woes
Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes sustained a left hamstring injury during the third test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Monday, ruling him out for the remainder of the match, the team announced.

Stokes, clutching his thigh while bowling, immediately left the field for treatment. Having torn the same hamstring during The Hundred in August, he had already missed four tests as a result. A decision about whether he will bat in England's second innings at Seddon Park is pending further assessment.

Marcus Trescothick, assistant coach, mentioned the captain is in good spirits despite the setback, noting the injury affects the same hamstring as before. "He's been handling the workload well as an all-rounder and leader, and this was unforeseen," Trescothick stated. England, who have won the series, face upcoming tests against Zimbabwe, India, and then Australia for the Ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024