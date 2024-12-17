Left Menu

Rain-Soaked Test Cricket Drama Unfolds at Gabba

India battles Australia in a rain-interrupted third Test match at Gabba. With KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja steadying the innings at 105/5 on day four, both teams are tied at 1-1 in the five-match series. Weather has consistently disrupted the game throughout the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 17-12-2024 06:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 06:59 IST
Rain-Soaked Test Cricket Drama Unfolds at Gabba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Play resumed on Tuesday after a brief rain interruption during the fourth day of the third Test match between India and Australia, taking place at the Gabba.

India was at 105 for 5 wickets in 30.5 overs, with KL Rahul standing firm at 68 and Ravindra Jadeja contributing 6 runs to stabilize their innings. Previously, the first day saw no play due to rain, with subsequent interruptions on days two and three.

The engrossing five-match series stands level at 1-1, promising thrilling cricket as both teams vie for dominance while weather plays its unpredictable role.

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024