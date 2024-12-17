Rain-Soaked Test Cricket Drama Unfolds at Gabba

Play resumed on Tuesday after a brief rain interruption during the fourth day of the third Test match between India and Australia, taking place at the Gabba.

India was at 105 for 5 wickets in 30.5 overs, with KL Rahul standing firm at 68 and Ravindra Jadeja contributing 6 runs to stabilize their innings. Previously, the first day saw no play due to rain, with subsequent interruptions on days two and three.

The engrossing five-match series stands level at 1-1, promising thrilling cricket as both teams vie for dominance while weather plays its unpredictable role.