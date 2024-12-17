Left Menu

Hockey India Opens Doors with Free Tickets for Fans

Hockey India announces free tickets for Hockey India League 2024-25 in Ranchi and Rourkela to boost accessibility and fan engagement. This initiative aims to deepen the connection with supporters and inspire new generations by making live hockey accessible to all, regardless of financial status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:08 IST
Hockey India League. (Photo- Hockey India League/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move, Hockey India has declared that all tickets for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 will be free for fans. This initiative applies to matches held in Ranchi and Rourkela, reflecting Hockey India's commitment to broadening the sport's reach and accessibility across the nation.

The chairperson of the HIL Governing Committee, Dr. Dilip Tirkey, described the offer as a historic moment for Indian hockey. He emphasized that the decision ensures hockey enthusiasts, irrespective of their financial capabilities, can enjoy live matches, nurturing a closer association with the sport. Dr. Tirkey highlighted that Ranchi and Rourkela's rich hockey heritage will be vital in catalyzing this vibrant atmosphere.

Additionally, Bhola Nath Singh, a member of the HIL Governing Committee, expressed gratitude towards fans for their unwavering support. Singh underscored that this token of appreciation aims to create a memorable experience at the stadiums. The leagues, featuring eight men's teams and four women's teams, promise exhilarating matches in their new formats, starting December 28 in Rourkela for men, and January 12 in Ranchi for women.

