Tim Southee Bids Farewell with a Thrilling 423-Run Victory

New Zealand cricket star Tim Southee concludes his stellar career with a remarkable 423-run victory over England. The pacer expressed gratitude to his supporters and teammates, received accolades for his incredible achievements, and shared his excitement to watch future games as a fan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:53 IST
Tim Southee. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand cricket legend Tim Southee ended his illustrious career on a high note, as his team triumphed over England by a staggering 423 runs in his farewell Test match. The match, held at Seddon Park, showcased Southee's prowess both as a bowler and a lower-order batsman.

In a post-match interview, Southee expressed heartfelt gratitude to New Zealand Cricket, his family, and teammates for their unwavering support over the past 17 years. With 776 international wickets to his name, Southee holds the distinction of being New Zealand's most successful bowler across all formats.

During the Test, the New Zealand bowlers, led by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, dismantled the English batting lineup, securing a commanding victory. Southee's contribution with bat and ball, along with standout performances from Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson, sealed a memorable farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

