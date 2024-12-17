Tennis Stars' Doping Drama: A Year of Triumph and Turmoil

In 2024, tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek found themselves embroiled in controversy despite a season full of victories. Both players faced criticism over doping allegations that many felt were handled with unjust leniency by tennis authorities.

Sinner, despite a stellar year capped with Grand Slam victories and leading Italy in the Davis Cup, battled anxiety and distress over the potential for a two-year ban, as the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed his case to the highest court in sports.

Meanwhile, Swiatek's fourth French Open win was marred by a one-month suspension for testing positive for trimetazidine, believed to be due to accidental contamination, raising questions on the consistency within doping regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)