Atalanta's Cup Quest: Crushing Wins and Quarterfinal Dreams

Atalanta impressed with a dominant 6-1 win over Cesena, advancing to the Italian Cup quarterfinals against Bologna. Charles De Ketelaere and Lazar Samardzic were instrumental with two goals each. Meanwhile, Roma secured a 4-1 victory over Sampdoria, setting up a match against AC Milan in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 19-12-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Serie A leader Atalanta continued its impressive run in domestic soccer, securing a commanding 6-1 victory over second-division Cesena in the Italian Cup. Key players Charles De Ketelaere and Lazar Samardzic each contributed two goals, solidifying Atalanta's place in the quarterfinals where they will face Bologna.

Meanwhile, Roma showcased their prowess with a 4-1 win against lower-league Sampdoria. This victory ensures their advancement to the last eight, setting up an anticipated clash against AC Milan next February.

Atalanta's formidable form was evident from the start, securing a lead within minutes. Despite facing a weaker opponent, Coach Gian Piero Gasperini fielded a strong lineup, reflecting the team's ambition following their recent formidable league success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

