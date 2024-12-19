Neutral Grounds for Indo-Pak Cricket Matches Announced by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared that matches between India and Pakistan during ICC events from 2024 to 2027 will be conducted at neutral venues. This decision, announced on Thursday, applies to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by Pakistan.

Additionally, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 in India and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will also follow this neutral venue rule. The ICC has awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2028 to Pakistan, with the same arrangements in place.

The eight-team ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa alongside hosts Pakistan. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played in 2012-13 due to ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)