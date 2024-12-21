Sports Highlights: Deals, Signings, and Comebacks

Friday's sports updates reveal Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan's much-awaited return to the field for the Music City Bowl after an ankle injury. Coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Sullivan's readiness following his absence from the last two regular season games.

In a financial move for Mexican baseball, the Diablos Rojos have listed on the local BMV stock exchange under the ticker symbol "Diablos." With shares priced at 1,620 pesos each, the team is valued at 624.3 million pesos ($31 million), as per the prospectus.

FIFA and Netflix made headlines by announcing a partnership to broadcast the Women's World Cup editions in 2027 and 2031. This landmark deal marks the first time a sporting event will be fully acquired by Netflix, offering U.S.-based fans live access to every match.

