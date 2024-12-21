Left Menu

Young Cricket Phenom's Bowling Action Wows Legends

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan have applauded young Sushila Meena for her impressive bowling action. The video of Sushila's fluid left-arm pace, reminiscent of Zaheer's style, has gone viral, highlighting her potential and showcasing India's emerging cricket talent from rural regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:56 IST
Young Cricket Phenom's Bowling Action Wows Legends
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan have commended the bowling prowess of young Sushila Meena, likening her technique to Khan's signature style, after a video of her bowling gained traction on social media.

In a noteworthy exchange on 'X', Tendulkar shared a slow-motion video of Sushila Meena, a Class 5 student from Rajasthan, who left viewers in awe with her naturally fluid left-arm pace action, echoing the style of Zaheer Khan.

This viral moment has not only captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts but also spotlights the burgeoning talent emerging from rural India, suggesting a bright future for the nation's cricket landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024