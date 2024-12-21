Young Cricket Phenom's Bowling Action Wows Legends

Cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan have commended the bowling prowess of young Sushila Meena, likening her technique to Khan's signature style, after a video of her bowling gained traction on social media.

In a noteworthy exchange on 'X', Tendulkar shared a slow-motion video of Sushila Meena, a Class 5 student from Rajasthan, who left viewers in awe with her naturally fluid left-arm pace action, echoing the style of Zaheer Khan.

This viral moment has not only captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts but also spotlights the burgeoning talent emerging from rural India, suggesting a bright future for the nation's cricket landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)