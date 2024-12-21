Young Cricket Phenom's Bowling Action Wows Legends
Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan have applauded young Sushila Meena for her impressive bowling action. The video of Sushila's fluid left-arm pace, reminiscent of Zaheer's style, has gone viral, highlighting her potential and showcasing India's emerging cricket talent from rural regions.
Cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan have commended the bowling prowess of young Sushila Meena, likening her technique to Khan's signature style, after a video of her bowling gained traction on social media.
In a noteworthy exchange on 'X', Tendulkar shared a slow-motion video of Sushila Meena, a Class 5 student from Rajasthan, who left viewers in awe with her naturally fluid left-arm pace action, echoing the style of Zaheer Khan.
This viral moment has not only captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts but also spotlights the burgeoning talent emerging from rural India, suggesting a bright future for the nation's cricket landscape.
