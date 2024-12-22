Left Menu

Sports World Shaken: Key Transfers, Injuries, and Tributes

The sports world saw major developments, including President Biden dropping transgender athlete protections, quarterback Preston Stone's transfer to Northwestern, the Diamondbacks acquiring Josh Naylor, and Rickey Henderson's passing. Notable events also include Zheng skipping the United Cup, Paul Goldschmidt joining the Yankees, and Texans' wide receiver Tank Dell's injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 10:27 IST
In a significant move, President Joe Biden has decided to forego his previous initiative to protect transgender athletes under Title IX, as reported by multiple sources. This development highlights the complexities involved during presidential transitions.

SMU's backup quarterback Preston Stone is transferring to Northwestern, drawing attention during the Mustangs' loss to Penn State in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

In baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians. The deal included sending right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi and a 2025 draft pick to Cleveland, which also signed veteran Carlos Santana.

