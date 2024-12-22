Sports World Shaken: Key Transfers, Injuries, and Tributes
The sports world saw major developments, including President Biden dropping transgender athlete protections, quarterback Preston Stone's transfer to Northwestern, the Diamondbacks acquiring Josh Naylor, and Rickey Henderson's passing. Notable events also include Zheng skipping the United Cup, Paul Goldschmidt joining the Yankees, and Texans' wide receiver Tank Dell's injury.
In a significant move, President Joe Biden has decided to forego his previous initiative to protect transgender athletes under Title IX, as reported by multiple sources. This development highlights the complexities involved during presidential transitions.
SMU's backup quarterback Preston Stone is transferring to Northwestern, drawing attention during the Mustangs' loss to Penn State in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
In baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians. The deal included sending right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi and a 2025 draft pick to Cleveland, which also signed veteran Carlos Santana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunil Chhetri Dismisses Astrology Claims in Indian Football
Sunil Chhetri's Vision for Boosting Indian Football's Popularity
Sunil Chhetri Dreams of Son Dhruv Playing Football, Celebrates Sports as Life's Greatest Teacher
Sunil Chhetri: From Humble Roots to Football Icon
Sunil Chhetri: A Football Icon's Journey from Delhi to Bengaluru