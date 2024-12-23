Left Menu

Monza Parts Ways with World Cup Winner Alessandro Nesta

World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta was dismissed by Monza after leading the team to only one win in 17 Serie A matches. Monza announced the decision following a 2-1 home loss to Juventus, with Nesta's only league victory being over Hellas Verona in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monza | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Alessandro Nesta, a World Cup-winning footballer, was relieved of his coaching duties at Monza, following a dismal performance in Serie A matches. The announcement came after the team's 2-1 loss against Juventus.

Nesta, who joined Monza in June, managed to secure only one victory in the league this season. The sole victory came in October against Hellas Verona with a 3-0 scoreline.

Despite his decorated playing career, including a World Cup win with Italy in 2006 and stints at Lazio and AC Milan, his coaching tenure at Monza was short-lived. The club has yet to announce a successor ahead of their upcoming match against Parma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

