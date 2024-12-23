Monza Parts Ways with World Cup Winner Alessandro Nesta

Alessandro Nesta, a World Cup-winning footballer, was relieved of his coaching duties at Monza, following a dismal performance in Serie A matches. The announcement came after the team's 2-1 loss against Juventus.

Nesta, who joined Monza in June, managed to secure only one victory in the league this season. The sole victory came in October against Hellas Verona with a 3-0 scoreline.

Despite his decorated playing career, including a World Cup win with Italy in 2006 and stints at Lazio and AC Milan, his coaching tenure at Monza was short-lived. The club has yet to announce a successor ahead of their upcoming match against Parma.

(With inputs from agencies.)