Pace Bowlers Dominate Boxing Day Test: Paterson and Bosch Shine

Dane Paterson and debutant Corbin Bosch took center stage in the Boxing Day Test with South Africa and Pakistan. Paterson's impressive 5-61 seconding his previous haul against Sri Lanka, combined with Bosch's debut 4-63, saw Pakistan dismissed for 211.

In a promising beginning, Bosch claimed his first international wicket with his debut delivery. Paterson decimated Pakistan's top-order, contributing significantly to the team's control over the proceedings, ensuring South Africa's tactical advantage.

Despite Kamran Ghulam's fighting innings of 54, the SuperSport Park pitch remained unforgiving. South Africa closed the day at 82-3, needing just one win from this series to secure their spot in the World Test Championship final.

