Australia's Dominance as Smith Shines with a Century

Australia posted a strong total of 474 in their first innings of the fourth Test, with Steve Smith scoring a remarkable century. India were at 51/2 at tea, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul starting strong but losing Rohit Sharma early. Pat Cummins took two crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia asserted their dominance on day two of the fourth Test against India, finishing their innings at 474, thanks to a stellar century by Steve Smith. Smith's 34th Test hundred was supported by a crucial 144-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins.

In response, India found themselves at 51 for two at tea. Captain Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, tallying just three runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul aimed to steady the ship until Rahul's dismissal by Pat Cummins at the brink of the tea break.

India's bowlers put in a shift, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja claiming a combined seven wickets, but Australia's commanding total leaves India with work to do in the ongoing Test.

