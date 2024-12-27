Australia's Dominance as Smith Shines with a Century

Australia asserted their dominance on day two of the fourth Test against India, finishing their innings at 474, thanks to a stellar century by Steve Smith. Smith's 34th Test hundred was supported by a crucial 144-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins.

In response, India found themselves at 51 for two at tea. Captain Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, tallying just three runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul aimed to steady the ship until Rahul's dismissal by Pat Cummins at the brink of the tea break.

India's bowlers put in a shift, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja claiming a combined seven wickets, but Australia's commanding total leaves India with work to do in the ongoing Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)