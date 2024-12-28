Kyrgios Slams Doping Scandals: A Call for Tennis Integrity

In a fiery statement ahead of his return to competitive tennis, Nick Kyrgios has openly criticized doping allegations involving top players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, describing them as 'disgusting for our sport.'

The International Tennis Integrity Agency charged both players, but they managed to avoid severe penalties, raising questions about the enforcement of the sport's integrity.

Kyrgios, who has not played since June 2023 due to injuries, emphasized his commitment to clean sportsmanship as he prepares for the Brisbane International, underscoring his dissatisfaction with current integrity issues in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)