Thrilling Contest on Day Four: Australia vs India

In a tense fourth day of Test cricket, Australia has set a challenging scoreboard for India in their second innings, standing at 135/6. Marnus Labuschagne remains a pivotal figure, unbeaten on 65 runs, showcasing resilience against a potent Indian bowling lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah led the charge for India, delivering a spell that rattled Australia's batsmen, taking key wickets at crucial moments. Mohammed Siraj provided solid support, claiming two wickets, while India's fielding efforts further stifled Australia's attempts to build a commanding lead.

As the match unfolds, cricket fans from both nations are on edge, with the outcome hanging in delicate balance. The final day promises to deliver gripping cricket as both teams strive for supremacy in this thrilling Test contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)