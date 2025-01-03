Unity in the Face of Tragedy: Sugar Bowl Marches On

The annual Sugar Bowl in New Orleans occurred under increased security measures following a deadly truck attack nearby. A Notre Dame player carried an American flag, symbolizing unity and resilience, as they faced Georgia in the college football playoffs quarter-final.

Fans entering the Superdome participated in chants of 'USA, USA', supporting New Orleans with signs reading 'Dawgs love and support NOLA'. Heightened security checks marked the event as the national anthem played to a crowd of 83,000.

Before the game, President Biden offered condolences and prayers to the victims of the attack, attributed to Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an Army veteran who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The assailant acted alone in the New Year's Day tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)