Barcelona's Registration Struggle: Olmo and Victor Sidelined

Barcelona's hopes of competing fiercely in the second half of the LaLiga season have suffered a blow as key players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be unable to take the field. The Spanish football authorities have turned down the club's attempt to extend the players' registrations, citing wage cap limitations.

Dani Olmo, a midfielder whose performances helped Spain clinch the European Championship last year, and forward Pau Victor have been instrumental to Barcelona's recent success. However, their registrations were initially limited to the first half of the season to comply with financial regulations.

The joint statement from the Spanish football federation and LaLiga confirmed the refusal to register Olmo and Victor, as additional spending is allowed only for long-term injuries, not salary caps. In response, Barcelona plans to file a complaint with the Administrative Sports Court to seek redress.

