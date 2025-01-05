Left Menu

Krejcikova Withdraws from Australian Open: Back Injury Woes

Czech tennis star Barbora Krejcikova has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open due to a persistent back injury. The world number 10, and former Wimbledon champion, expressed her disappointment but is focusing on recovery and hopes to return to the court soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:11 IST
Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova, a former Wimbledon champion, will miss this month's Australian Open as she continues to recover from a back injury. The 29-year-old, who is ranked 10th in the world, sustained the injury last year during the WTA Tour's Asian tournaments.

Krejcikova, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last year, shared her disappointment over her withdrawal on social media platform X. 'Unfortunately, my back injury, which troubled me at the end of last season, is still not fully healed.' she stated.

Despite her setback, Krejcikova conveys her determination to recover fully and return to the sport. The Australian Open is scheduled to take place from January 12 to 26.

