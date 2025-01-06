Manchester United's Resurgence at Anfield: A Hopeful Turn

In a riveting match at Anfield, Manchester United showcased signs of resilience, securing a 2-2 draw against Liverpool. This performance is a significant morale boost considering their recent struggles, having endured four consecutive losses to close out 2024 without scoring in three of those encounters.

United's manager, Ruben Amorim, expressed mixed emotions post-match. 'I'm upset today, really upset. It's not about tactics but mentality,' he shared with Sky Sports via Goal.com. Amorim stressed the importance of consistency, urging his team to maintain this level of performance across all matches, not just high-profile ones against titans like Liverpool.

Captain Bruno Fernandes echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for consistency. 'We've lost too many points, and even today, a draw isn't enough,' he admitted. The team, currently 13th in the league table, faces a critical FA Cup match against Arsenal, hoping to leverage this draw as a turning point in their season.

