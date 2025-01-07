A Fond Farewell: Manchester United Remembers Kath Phipps

Manchester United said goodbye to a cherished fixture within their ranks, Kath Phipps, as Sir Alex Ferguson and an array of past and present players gathered for her funeral service on Monday. Phipps, affectionately dubbed a 'one-woman institution,' served as the club's receptionist for an incredible 56 years before her passing at the age of 85.

The service held at Manchester Cathedral drew notable names from the club's storied history, including David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and Roy Keane. Many in the Manchester United community paid their respects to Phipps shortly before her passing, showing the deep connections she fostered over decades.

Sir Alex Ferguson reminisced fondly about Phipps, who would have been thrilled with United's recent performance against Liverpool. Ferguson attended the 2-2 draw at Anfield and shared, "Good result last night. Well done. Kathy would have loved that."

(With inputs from agencies.)