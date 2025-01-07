Uttarakhand Gears Up for National Games in 2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi, outlining the state's preparations for hosting the National Games in 2025. Dhami emphasized the steps taken to enhance sports infrastructure across the state, seeking central support for new initiatives.

During the meeting, Dhami urged the Union Minister to approve necessary funds for the development of high-level sports facilities in Dinapani, Almora district. He also sought approval for a multipurpose sports hall in each development block and funds for various projects, including an ice skating ring and the Adventure Training Center.

Additionally, the Chief Minister requested financial aid for an Indoor Artificial Rock Climbing Wall at Women's Sports College in Champawat and thanked the Union Minister for his cooperation. Dhami also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi, presenting traditional gifts, while expressing gratitude for his leadership in the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)