Left Menu

Hansini M Makes History as Youngest U-19 Table Tennis Champion

Hansini M of Tamil Nadu set a new record as the youngest champion in the Under-19 category at the Interstate Junior and Youth National Championship. The 15-year-old defeated Suhana Saini 4-2. A talented Tamil Nadu athlete, Hansini has an impressive track record, including multiple international accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:57 IST
Hansini M Makes History as Youngest U-19 Table Tennis Champion
  • Country:
  • India

Hansini M, the 15-year-old table tennis prodigy from Tamil Nadu, etched her name in history by becoming the youngest champion in the Under-19 category during the Interstate Junior and Youth National Championship held on Wednesday. She triumphed over Haryana's Suhana Saini with a 4-2 victory in the finals.

A Class 10 student at the PS Senior Secondary School in Mylapore, Chennai, Hansini's accomplishments at such a young age are extraordinary. With a world ranking of 20 in 2024 as a member of the Indian Under-15 youth team, she boasts of several noteworthy achievements. Notably, she won the Under-13 National Championship and the Hopes tournament in 2021, while also holding the world No.1 rank in the Under-13 category.

Hansini's talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed, as she is a recipient of the Khelo India scholarship provided by the Government of India. Her success is further evidenced by multiple gold medals at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025