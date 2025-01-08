Hansini M Makes History as Youngest U-19 Table Tennis Champion

Hansini M, the 15-year-old table tennis prodigy from Tamil Nadu, etched her name in history by becoming the youngest champion in the Under-19 category during the Interstate Junior and Youth National Championship held on Wednesday. She triumphed over Haryana's Suhana Saini with a 4-2 victory in the finals.

A Class 10 student at the PS Senior Secondary School in Mylapore, Chennai, Hansini's accomplishments at such a young age are extraordinary. With a world ranking of 20 in 2024 as a member of the Indian Under-15 youth team, she boasts of several noteworthy achievements. Notably, she won the Under-13 National Championship and the Hopes tournament in 2021, while also holding the world No.1 rank in the Under-13 category.

Hansini's talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed, as she is a recipient of the Khelo India scholarship provided by the Government of India. Her success is further evidenced by multiple gold medals at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)